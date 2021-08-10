http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/7wi9EtdecUE/progressive-opposition-to-jerome-powell-clouds-his-chances-for-second-term-as-fed-chairman-11628587800

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has received high marks from some Democrats for steering the central bank toward attention on reducing unemployment.

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg News

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...