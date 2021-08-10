https://www.oann.com/reactions-to-new-york-governor-andrew-cuomos-resignation/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=reactions-to-new-york-governor-andrew-cuomos-resignation



FILE PHOTO: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gives his remarks to the media regarding a probe that found New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, in New York City, New York, U.S., August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz FILE PHOTO: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gives his remarks to the media regarding a probe that found New York Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, in New York City, New York, U.S., August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

August 10, 2021

(Reuters) – Politicians and former aides to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo responded on Tuesday to his announcement that he would resign after an investigation initiated by the state attorney general found he sexually harassed 11 women and created a “climate of fear” in the workplace.

Here are quotes from some of them, as well as from Cuomo and his lawyer:

NEW YORK CITY MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO IN A STATEMENT

“Make no mistake, this is the result of survivors bravely telling their stories. It was past time for Andrew Cuomo to resign and it’s for the good of all New York.”

NEW YORK ASSEMBLY MEMBER JESSICA GONZALEZ-ROJAS ON TWITTER

“Thank you to all of the survivors who have come forward to tell their stories. This is what NY needs. I’m ready to work with incoming Governor @KathyHochul to ensure we move our state forward, enact real reform, and address the urgent needs of New Yorkers.”

GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO IN A VIDEO STATEMENT

“I think, given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government – and therefore that’s what I’ll do.”

CUOMO’S LAWYER RITA GLAVIN IN A VIDEO STATEMENT

“This report got key facts wrong. It omitted key evidence and it failed to include witnesses whose testimony would not support the narrative that it was clear this report would weave from day one.”

NEW YORK U.S. REPRESENTATIVE CAROLYN MALONEY, A DEMOCRAT, WHO REPRESENTS MANHATTAN, ON TWITTER

“This is the right decision for New York. I thank the women who bravely spoke up.”

