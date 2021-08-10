https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/10/remember-this-the-daily-show-and-trevor-noah-cant-take-back-the-sloppy-kisses-they-blew-to-andrew-cuomo-not-even-with-twitters-help-video/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation is a big deal. Such a big deal, in fact, that “The Daily Show” is covering it:

New York has successfully flattened the perv https://t.co/eTOlogqLxh — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 10, 2021

Get it? It touches on the sexual harassment and the dooming-elderly-New-Yorkers-to-die thing. It’s brilliant!

Or it would be, if “The Daily Show” and Trevor Noah hadn’t been safely ensconced in the comfort of Andrew Cuomo’s lower digestive tract for months.

That’s them, all right.

Things that aged well…

pic.twitter.com/eOPYSRueaP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 10, 2021

Your moment of Zen pic.twitter.com/dEtPdKQ7GJ — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) August 10, 2021

Nah man, you don’t get to jump in on this one. pic.twitter.com/eJgrOVsSjO — Craig Baker (@cregishuman) August 10, 2021

You really don’t, Trev.

So when facts and information is revealed, people can’t change their opinions? You have to stay stuck in your old mentality forever? — Karelish (@Karelish6143) August 10, 2021

Obviously this was before the allegations that wasn’t made public yet. Why are you giving Trevor or anyone in that case who supported Cuomo at that time any shit? If Trevor said this after evidence pops up that shows Cuomo’s guilt, then it’s a concern. — Popsy (@popsy_lazo) August 10, 2021

Trevor said it after we knew that Andrew Cuomo had a body count, though to be fair, the deaths for which Cuomo was responsible were still being undercounted at that time. But we’re not giving either Trevor Noah or “The Daily Show” any slack here. Because they don’t deserve it.

You don’t get to slide from this that easy. pic.twitter.com/jU6KXdUeuI — Eric Demamp (@ericdemamp) August 10, 2021

Not even with Twitter’s help:

Nice to know we can always count on Twitter to whitewash libs behaving badly. Too bad the internet never forgets.

