OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs has introduced two articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

In his articles of impeachment, Biggs accuses Mayorkas of having presiding over a “reckless abandonment” of border security since taking the helm at DHS.

“Certainly Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have a substantial amount of blame with this, they’re the ones who campaigned on this, but Mayorkas has not pushed back at all,” Biggs said.

“So he is the guy who is responsible for the border security and national security and it is a disaster down there. He has failed utterly in his duty,” he added. The first article of impeachment accuses Mayorkas of having “engaged in a pattern of conduct that is incompatible with his duties as an Officer of the United States.”

“Secretary Mayorkas has failed to faithfully uphold his oath and has instead presided over a reckless abandonment of border security and immigration enforcement, at the expense of the Constitution and the security of the United States,” the first article says.

The resolution claims Mayorkas violated the Immigration and Nationality Act’s requirement that inadmissible migrants be processed under expedited removal and put […]