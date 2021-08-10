https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/2021/08/10/democrat-u-s-rep-ron-kind-wisconsin-wont-seek-re-election/5557639001/

MADISON – U.S. Rep. Ron Kind of La Crosse will not seek re-election, according to multiple Democratic sources familiar with his plans.

His decision not to run again creates a wide-open race in Wisconsin’s most competitive congressional district as Democrats try to protect their razor-thin majority in Congress.

Republican Derrick Van Orden, who narrowly lost to Kind in 2020, is again running for the district that runs through Western and central Wisconsin.

Kind, who took office in 1997, is easily the longest-serving member of Congress from Wisconsin and has been an active member and leader of the moderate faction of House Democrats in Washington.

Kind’s plans emerge just as the U.S. Census prepares to release population data that will guide Wisconsin officials as they redraw the state’s eight congressional districts. Where those lines go will help determine which party has the upper hand in races in each of those districts.

Kind’s heavily rural district has been trending toward the Republican Party in recent years, and is full of communities that voted for Democrat Barack Obama in 2012, but then voted for Republican Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. Obama won the district by 11 points in 2012, but Trump carried by more than 4 points in 2016 and 2020.

Kind won his race last year with 51.3% of the vote. He had nearly 60% of the vote in 2018 and did not face a Republican opponent in 2016, when Trump narrowly won the state.

Kind was only one of seven House Democrats in the country who won districts that were carried by Trump, making his seat vital to both parties in the 2022 mid-term

Bill Glauber and Molly Beck of the Journal Sentinel staff contributed to this report.

Contact Patrick Marley at patrick.marley@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @patrickdmarley.

