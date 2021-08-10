https://dailycaller.com/2021/08/10/chris-cuomo-advising-andrew-cuomo-cnn-metoo/

CNN host Chris Cuomo is reportedly still advising his brother, The Washington Post reported Monday, though the CNN host previously apologized for advising Andrew Cuomo earlier this year and called his actions “inappropriate.”

WaPo reported that the governor “continues to confer” with a number of advisers, including his brother Chris Cuomo, according to people familiar with the situation. (RELATED: Cuomo Announces Resignation Following AG Sexual Harassment Report)

Andrew Cuomo announced that he was resigning on Tuesday afternoon, saying that though he had never touched anyone inappropriately, the New York state government would not be able to focus on the COVID-19 pandemic if he remained in office.

A CNN spokesman pushed back on the idea that Chris Cuomo was engaged in any contradictory behavior and directed the Daily Caller News Foundation to a May statement from CNN, pointing out that there has never been a rule preventing the CNN host from speaking to the governor.

Chris Cuomo apologized on his show in late May after WaPo reported that he had advised his brother on how to handle numerous allegations of sexual harassment. His apology came after he promised in March that he would not cover the #MeToo allegations against the governor, saying that “it wouldn’t be fair.”

“This is no revelation,” the CNN host said of news that he had advised his brother. “I have said it publicly and I certainly have never hidden it. I can be objective about just about any topic. But not about my family.”

“Those of you who watch this show get it,” he added. “Like you, I bet, my family means everything to me. And I am fiercely loyal to them. I am family first, job second.”

WATCH:

Don Lemon tells Chris Cuomo “I love you brother.” Don Lemon then opens his show with the sexual harassment report about his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo pic.twitter.com/3NJuwBmZWR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 4, 2021

Chris Cuomo insisted that he had never tried to influence how CNN covered the governor. (RELATED: ‘If I Weren’t As Sure As I Am That He Will Be Impeached, I Would Leave’: Cuomo Staffer Says The Governor Needs To Go)

“People can say and write what they want, but I want you to know the truth,” he said. “How I helped my brother also matters. When my brother’s situation became turbulent, being looped into calls with other friends of his and advisers, that did include some of his staff, I understand why that was a problem for CNN. It will not happen again.”

“It was a mistake, because I put my colleagues here, who I believe are the best in the business, in a bad spot,” he said. “I never intended for that. I would never intend for that and I am sorry for that.”

