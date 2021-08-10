https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/10/report-herschel-walkers-wife-may-have-accidentally-committed-voter-fraud-in-georgia/

“Oh man” is right.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is reporting that Hershel Walker’s wife, Julie Blanchard, may have accidentally committed voter fraud when she voted absentee using her Georgia address in the 2020 election.

According to the report, the Walkers claimed a homestead exemption on their Texas home making the vote in Georgia “potentially illegal”:

Walker has said in the past that only legal ballots should count and that “anyone manipulating this election should be prosecuted”:

Lock her up?

Blanchard reportedly told the paper that she thought she could legally vote anywhere she had a home:

And now Texas reporters are now questioning if she voted in her home state, too:

And this would become an even bigger issue if Walker decides to run for the U.S. Senate:

