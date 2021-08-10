https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/08/11/report-major-university-planned-to-reconsider-promoting-diversity-of-thought-n424494
About The Author
Related Posts
Double Standards: #StopAsianHate While Los Angeles DA Policies Empower Hateful Criminals Targeting Asians?
May 14, 2021
Major League Baseball in Talks to Work With … Really?
August 10, 2021
L.A. Reporter Brings Receipts After Actor Makes Ridiculous Claim About Border Surges Under Trump
July 7, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy