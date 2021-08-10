http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ibQjIHUUMcM/

The father the male Chicago police officer wounded in Saturday night’s attack reportedly “excoriated” Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) face to face when she arrived at the hospital where the officer was being treated.

Breitbart News pointed out Chicago PD officer Ella French and her partner were shot Saturday night during a traffic stop just after 9 p.m. French was killed in the attack and her male partner was wounded and hospitalized in critical condition.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported Mayor Lightfoot came to the hospital around midnight, where the wounded officer was being treated and the officer’s father “excoriated” her.

According to the Sun-Times, the wounded officer’s father is a former police officer. Sources indicated the father “blamed [Lightfoot] for what had happened,” yelling at her.

The confrontation occurred on the 7th floor of the hospital, where NBC 5 indicated Lightfoot had been asked not to go.

NBC 5 quoted Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara telling Fox News that Lightfoot was told not to go to the 7th floor because that was where the critically wounded officer’s family was waiting to speak with doctors. Lightfoot went to the 7th floor anyway, leading Catanzara to believe “[the Mayor] still thought she knew best and went up there against the advice of family.”

In addition to reportedly being excoriated, Lightfoot was shunned by approximately 30 officers who turned their backs to her when she approached at the hospital.

On Monday morning NBC 5 noted the wounded officer was “incrementally improving,” but remains in critical condition.

