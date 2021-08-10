https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/567256-rudy-giuliani-joins-cameo

Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiRepublicans are the 21st-century Know-Nothing Party DOJ watchdog unable to determine if FBI fed Giuliani information ahead of 2016 election Five big questions as Jan. 6 panel preps subpoenas MORE has joined Cameo, the online service that allows users to purchase customized videos from participating celebrities.

“Hi. It’s Rudy Giuliani, and I’m on Cameo,” Giuliani says in a video posted on his Cameo page.

“If there is an issue you want to discuss or a story you’d like to hear or share with me or a greeting that I can bring to someone that would bring happiness to their day, I would be delighted to do it. It can be arranged. We can talk through the magic of Cameo,” Giuliani says.

ADVERTISEMENT

Personalized videos from Giuliani will cost $199 each.

Good news: I want to connect with YOU on Cameo — Now taking all Cameo requests! https://t.co/c5I1EUiuts pic.twitter.com/55SgNqv7Sj — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 10, 2021

Giuliani’s profile lists him as former associate attorney general of the United States, the mayor of New York City from 1994 to 2001 and host of the “Rudy Giuliani’s Common Sense” podcast.

Users who request a video can expect a response within one day. Giuliani has not enabled Cameo Calls, which would allow users to talk with him one-on-one.

Giuliani, the onetime personal attorney for former President Trump Donald TrumpWatchdog sues FEC for closing investigation into Rick Scott, allied super PAC Iowa man sentenced to 10 years for shooting Black teen at pro-Trump parade The SALT deduction cap makes it harder for communities to recover MORE, has come under legal scrutiny recently over his role in leading the former president’s failed efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Giuliani was suspended from practicing law in New York due to those efforts, and his law license in Washington, D.C., was suspended two weeks later.

He is also facing a multibillion-dollar legal challenge from voting technology company Dominion Voting Systems and was named in Smartmatic’s lawsuit against Fox News.

Giuliani isn’t the only Trump ally on Cameo.

Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son, made his debut on Cameo in early June. A portion of his proceeds will be donated to the Shadow Warriors Project, according to his bio page on the site.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

