http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/jytNiZjxYIw/wework-to-run-co-working-spaces-in-some-saks-fifth-avenue-stores-11628596800

Rendering of a SaksWorks space in a former Lord & Taylor store in Manhasset, N.Y.

Photo: SaksWorks

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...