https://thelibertyloft.com/andrew-cuomo-to-resign-amid-sexual-assault-allegations/

Reading Time: 1 minute

Albany, NY — On Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned. He had been under investigation of sexual assault and implicated as part of a state investigation.

The governor had remained defiant amid calls to resign in recent weeks. Recent resignations of key staff may have helped compel him to resign according to earlier reports.

He also faced several potential lawsuits amid the report from the state attorney general.

In his news conference, the governor continued to insist that he did nothing wrong and that he would leave office in 2 weeks.

He said, “I think that given the circumstances the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government, and therefore that is what I’ll do, because I work for you, and doing the right thing, is doing the right thing for you.”

The Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Will serve the remainder of the term, becoming the states first female governor.

Had he not resigned, Cuomo would have likely faced impeachment hearings. It appeared there was enough support to remove him from office.

Key Democrats, including President Joe Biden, had called for his resignation. He was serving his third term as the governor of New York.

Support The Liberty Loft by donating via PayPal or donate with crypto. Your support helps us achieve our mission to deliver conservative news and opinion. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share with others!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

