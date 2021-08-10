https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/567226-schools-are-defying-texas-govs-controversial-order-on-masks

Two large school districts in Texas are requiring students to wear face coverings to curb the spread of COVID-19 in defiance of the governor’s statewide ban on mask mandates in schools.

Both the Dallas Independent School District and the Austin Independent School District announced Monday students, staff and visitors will need to wear masks on district property in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The measures were rolled out as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the state as the highly contagious delta variant spreads. The CDC and Dallas County health officials have raised the COVID-19 alert level to red as hospitalizations are rising among all age groups, including children.

The requirement went into effect Tuesday for the Dallas school district’s 230 schools. The mandate will start being enforced Wednesday for the Austin district’s 125 schools.

“I felt now we are in an urgent crisis. Despite whatever authority the governor has, he is responsible for the state of Texas and I’m responsible for Dallas ISD,” Dallas Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said during a news briefing Monday.

Hinojosa said the mandate was temporary as the situation is fluid.

In May, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order banning public schools and most other government entities from requiring masks.

The governor argued that parents should decide the best health practices for their children, not the state government.

“We are all working to protect Texas children and those most vulnerable among us, but violating the Governor’s executive orders—and violating parental rights—is not the way to do it,” Renae Eze, Gov. Abbott’s press secretary, told Changing America.

“Governor Abbott has been clear that the time for mask mandates it over; now is the time for personal responsibility. Parents and guardians have the right to decide whether their child will wear a mask or not, just as with any other decision in their child’s life,” Eze said.

A similar situation is also occurring in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a similar order and said the state could withhold the salaries of superintendents and school board members who attempt to mandate masks.

