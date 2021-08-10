https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/gwendolynsims/2021/08/10/watch-seen-from-space-wildfires-explode-across-much-of-north-america-n146680

Dear Ron,

Today, in continuing this series highlighting the achievements of my writing mentors here at PJ Media, I sincerely want to thank you for both the scholarly foundation and intellectual-activist traditions that you have established over your distinguished career.

I approach each of your articles as a lecture from an erudite, traditionally scholarly professor. And what classes do you teach via your PJ blog? Not just one but a whole department of history with areas of focus all across the 20th century of politics, war, history and culture. You are a walking, talking encyclopedia of American Communism, the New Left, Cold War espionage, folk music, the Labor movement, Israel, Hollywood, and the Democratic Party. And yet in spite of a life immersed in and now combating totalitarianism, you remain a remarkably upbeat, warm person. On the rare occasions when someone provokes you to take the gloves off, it signifies the subject’s seriousness.

Deeply valuable in your historical approach is the opportunity you offer readers to take in the full breadth of how Marxism has influenced politics and culture, metamorphosing to adapt to the times and resources available. Today in your writing and activism you are especially inspirational when you focus on specific individuals perpetuating revisionist and Neo-Marxist smears of American history. Your refutations of Noam Chomsky, Howard Zinn, Pete Seeger, The Nation, the Rosenbergs’ apologists, and your recent effective battles with Oliver Stone are the definitive take-downs.

Now, regarding your most recent entry in this bare-knuckle genre, your skirmish with Diana West over the Soviet espionage claims in her book American Betrayal, I remain neutral, watching from the sidelines for now, not yet having read the book. (And a P.S. to Diana: I bear you no ill will and appreciate most of your work — I just put a hold on Death of the Grown-Up at the library, it’s been on the to-read list for sometime now. I’ve mainly been putting it off because as a 29-year-old wedged between Millennials and Gen-Xers I already very much agree with your thesis there. My apologies for that business a few years ago at my previous editorial position with John L. Work that you referenced in an earlier response to Ron. The decision to ban links to you was imposed on me.)

Ron, I’m generally very much with you when you’re training your critical focus on the Neo-Communists and antisemites, but when you start pulling out your Buckley-Purged-the-Bircher-Conspiracists-We-Need-To-Ignore-This-Person-Too sword then many of us in the blogosphere slow down, growing more cautious and skeptical. Sometimes you’re right about a nutty, irresponsible extremist; other times I think you’re much too hard on the more populist wing of the movement. I haven’t decided yet which camp American Betrayal falls into, but I’ll admit that West had never perked my Purge-the-Bircher radar — and as you know, I polemicize against the Paleo/Conspiracist/Nutjob Right with the same ferocity as their anti-American partners on the Left.

And actually, this is one of the other things that I most cherish about your writings: I don’t always agree with you. And you can probably guess where, my three main ideological disagreements with you on occasion (perhaps in 10-15% of your pieces, maximum): 1) I lean more toward David P. Goldman’s Augustinian Realism rather than your (generally fairly mild) neoconservative drifts on foreign policy, 2) I’m much more radical in vowing to chop apart the welfare state, and 2) You’re generally (the battle with West aside) more of a nice guy, effective at persuading those wobbling at the middle, whereas I remain an unapologetic practitioner of Breitbartian, Counterculture Conservative Ann Coulter-inspired broadsides. (See Susan L.M. Goldberg’s manifesto whose sentiments I share.) This demonstrates an important truth of this thing called “the conservative movement”: we may agree about the facts of history, but that doesn’t mean we’ll learn the same lessons from them.

Across your many books and articles (though crystallized in your moving memoir Commies) you provide the most effective summation of the evidence showing the intellectual continuity from Stalinism through the New Left to today’s postmodern-nihilist Alinsky-Obama-Democrat-Media complex Left. Through your scholarship — especially your massively important evidence of the Rosenbergs’ guilt — we can see that it spite of the smiles and “liberal,” “tolerant” labels, the Stalinist temperament remains the beating heart of modern progressive, true-believing activists. There is nothing new under the sun.

Thanks for your perpetual vigilance and commitment to pursuing historical truth, no matter who it upsets,

David

From page 125 of Paul Johnson’s A History of the American People, describing Benjamin Franklin, the archetypal American Badass and Capitalist Wizard.

The assault comes amid heightened concerns about sexual violence in India. The gang rape and death of the student on a bus in New Delhi in December had shaken a country long inured to violence against women and sparked protests demanding better protection for women. In response, the government passed a stringent law increasing prison terms for rape and making voyeurism, stalking, acid attacks and the trafficking of women punishable under criminal law. About 1,000 people, including members of several local journalists’ associations, gathered Friday evening in south Mumbai to stage a silent protest. Some wore black armbands, while others carried placards reading “Stop rape” and “City of shame.”

Porn star Cameron Bay has come forward to confirm her HIV diagnosis in an announcement that has sent shockwaves through the porn industry. The 29-year-old actress has been told by doctors that her blood sample has tested positive for HIV – prompting a moratorium on the making of porn films in the industry hub of San Fernando Valley in California. Cameron revealed she shot her most recent sex scene with Xander Corvus, the man who played Anthony Weiner alongside the New York mayoral candidate’s latest online mistress Sydney Leathers. Sydney made her porn debut Weiner And Me which was released yesterday – sparking fears she may have been exposed to the virus. MailOnline can today reveal Cameron Bay has a wrap sheet of more than 17 charges to her name, some of which were dismissed. She also spent more than a year in prison in Arizona 2007.

“War is a necessary part of God’s arrangement of the world… Without war the world would deteriorate into materialism.” -Helmuth von Moltke, Prussian General, quoted on page 71 of Machiavelli on Modern Leadership by Michael Ledeen.

The western world tends to see time in a linear sense as if we are always progressing towards perfection as we distance ourselves from our primordial past. The God of the Bible has a completely different perspective, beginning with his name:YHVH (the Tetragrammaton) has a literal meaning “I Am, I Was, I Will Be.” In other words, there is no beginning nor end point for God. Likewise, the Israelites were given a yearly schedule that flowed in cycles known as seasons. We may have moved away from our agrarian roots, but the Ecclesiastical lyrics put to song by the Byrds still apply: “To every thing there is a season, a time and purpose under heaven.” As the western world embraced and assimilated what is essentially Biblical Hebraism, adopting a Biblical faith in a Messiah and melding pagan practices with adherence to the cultural norms of ancient Israel known as “commandments” we grew as a society. We overcame disease, poverty, and ignorance in many areas of life. Not ironically, the same forces that demand we turn away from our Biblical foundation have also managed to plunge us into a neo-Dark Age. Modern medicine now faces new plagues, radical governments threaten new poverty, and ignorance is more rampant than ever. Nowhere is this more clearly seen than in the popular branding of Girls as a show that empowers women. Modern feminism has returned us to the chains of ancient pagan culture.

The employees even had a code name for the practice – “Love-int” – meaning the gathering of intelligence on their partners.

Dianne Feinstein, a senator who chairs the Senate intelligence committee, said the NSA told her committee about a set of “isolated cases” that have occurred about once a year for the last 10 years. The spying was not within the US, and was carried out when one of the lovers was abroad. One employee was disciplined for using the NSA’s resources to track a former spouse, the Associated Press said.

Governor Bobby Jindal at Politico: The end of race

There is no more shallow, hollow, or soulless way to think about human beings than in terms of their skin color. It is completely inane. Under what logic would any intelligent, logical, or decent person give any thought to the pigmentation of a person’s epidermis? It’s nothing short of immoral, not to mention stupid (oops…there’s that word again). … But not all the news is good. In another respect, we have taken some steps backward. We all remember learning in grade school about America as the great “melting pot” — a concept that was completely compatible with Dr. King’s dream of every American being judged on the content of his character and not the color of his skin. You come to the United States and you become an American, regardless of your heritage, your ethnicity, your traditions, or your accent. But now we seem to act as if that melting pot is passé, an antiquated notion. …. Here’s an idea: How about just “Americans?” That has a nice ring to it, if you ask me. Placing undue emphasis on our “separateness” is a step backward. Bring back the melting pot. There is nothing wrong with people being proud of their different heritages. We have a long tradition of folks from all different backgrounds incorporating their traditions into the American experience, but we must resist the politically correct trend of changing the melting pot into a salad bowl. E pluribus Unum. … We are all created in the image of God — skinny, fat, tall, short, dark, light, whatever. Who cares? What does it matter? It’s time to get over it. It’s time for the end of race in America. Now that would be progress.

Another school year beckons, which means it’s time for President Obama to go on another college retreat. “He loves college tours,” says Ohio University’s Richard Vedder, who directs the Center for College Affordability and Productivity. “Colleges are an escape from reality. Believe me, I’ve lived in one for half a century. It’s like living in Disneyland. They’re these little isolated enclaves of nonreality.” … Many colleges, he notes, are using federal largess to finance Hilton-like dorms and Club Med amenities. Stanford offers more classes in yoga than Shakespeare. A warning to parents whose kids sign up for “Core Training”: The course isn’t a rigorous study of the classics, but rather involves rigorous exercise to strengthen the glutes and abs. Or consider Princeton, which recently built a resplendent $136 million student residence with leaded glass windows and a cavernous oak dining hall (paid for in part with a $30 million tax-deductible donation by Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman). The dorm’s cost approached $300,000 per bed. Universities, Mr. Vedder says, “are in the housing business, the entertainment business; they’re in the lodging business; they’re in the food business. Hell, my university runs a travel agency which ordinary people off the street can use.”

If only all political sex scandals were this mild and hilarious…

I’m much further (160 pages in out of 338) into the fascinating historical analysis America 3.0 by James C. Bennett and Michael J. Lotus but I decided to return to the introduction again since I recalled they had a great summary of the ingredients for for growing Western Civilization:

My only quibble with their list is they leave out an earlier foundation to the West: ancient Egypt. Without an understanding of the innovations, strengths and tragic weaknesses of ancient Egyptian culture, government and religion we cannot fully understand and appreciate our Jewish, Old Testament roots. I strongly recommend Paul Johnson’s history of Egypt with its glorious photography.

