Senate Democrats rejected a Republican amendment to a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation plan that would have prohibited illegal immigrants with criminal records from receiving permanent residency.

The amendment was shot down 50-49 on Tuesday evening.

If adopted, the amendment would have established a “deficit-neutral reserve fund relating to prohibiting illegal aliens with criminal records from receiving conditional or lawful permanent resident status in the United States.”

It was proposed by Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley. All 50 Senate Democrats voted against it. Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota missed the votes on all amendments.

Democrats are seeking to offer green cards to millions of illegal immigrants living in the U.S. through their budget reconciliation plan.

