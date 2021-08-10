https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-passed-cotton-amendment-ban-federal-dollars-funding-critical-race-theory?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Senate has approved an amendment to the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill that will ban the use of federal funds from being used to teach Critical Race Theory in schools.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., introduced the “Stop CRT Act” in an effort to prevent tax dollars from being used to teach the controversial set of ideas in public school classrooms.

“They want to teach our children that America is not a good nation but a racist nation. Those teachings are wrong and our tax dollars should not support them,” Cotton said ahead of the vote. “My amendment will ensure that federal funds aren’t used to indoctrinate children as young as pre-K to hate America.”

All Senate Democrats voted against the ban, aside from West Virginia moderate Joe Manchin, who gave the GOP the vote it needed to successfully pass the amendment during series of votes late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

“Our future depends on the next generation of kids loving America and loving each other as fellow citizens, no matter their race,” said Cotton.

The passage occurred overnight during the chamber’s 15-hour “vote-a-rama” that ultimately saw the Senate pass the $3.5 trillion budget package.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

