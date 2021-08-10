https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61133d30bbafd42ff5894ee2
Californians were willing to live with rolling power outages, raging forest fires, water shortages, closed schools and businesses, and every other hallmark of……
“What is the narrative today?” is the essential question for anyone who pays attention to the news. Mainstream media, it is no surprise……
Another round of COVID insanity is upon us, and the totalitarian impulse among the ruling class is getting worse. The spike in cases is undeniable. For this……
Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) was challenged recently by a caller on the “Jay Thomas Show.” The caller asked Cramer to reveal the identity of the Capitol Police……
Two weeks ago, U.S. Representative Alex Mooney (R-W.V.) set himself up as the next Jose Martí, loudly proclaiming that the United States should create a “safe……