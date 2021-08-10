https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/10/senate-to-pass-bipartisan-infrastructure-bill.html

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

The Senate is set to pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan Tuesday, a huge step for Democrats as they try to push President Joe Biden‘s sweeping economic agenda through Congress.

The legislation, which includes $550 billion in new funding for transportation, broadband and utilities, is expected to get through with Democratic and Republican votes. After its passage, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., plans to turn to a budget resolution that would allow Democrats to approve what they see as a complementary $3.5 trillion spending plan without Republican votes.

“After all the long, hard negotiating, the stops and starts, we’re here and it’s a good thing, a very good thing for America,” Schumer said Monday night ahead of the final vote.

The chamber is expected to vote on the bill’s passage at about 11 a.m. ET.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has stressed she will not take up the infrastructure bill or Democrats’ separate proposal to expand the social safety net until the Senate passes both of them. The House does not return from recess until Sept. 20.

The bill’s passage will cap a months-long slog for the White House and both parties in Congress to forge a plan to refresh American roads, railways, public transit, water systems, power grids and broadband. Congress for years failed to agree on a comprehensive infrastructure plan, which supporters in both parties say will boost the economy and create jobs.

“It’s long-term spending to repair and replace and build assets that will last for decades. In doing so, it does make life better for people,” Sen. Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican and the bill’s lead GOP negotiator, said Monday.