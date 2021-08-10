https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/not-mother-cnn-correction-raising-230k-woman/

CNN continues its downward spiral.

CNN helped to raise $230k for Dasha Kelly who claimed that she and her three daughters were facing eviction.

The story was framed to support the federal eviction moratorium.

Fox News reported:

CNN recently promoted the story of a “mom” of three young children who was nervous about being evicted amid the federal eviction moratorium. The liberal network even pushed a GoFundMe to help her cover the rent – but it turns out she wasn’t the mother after all. CNN reporter Nick Watt caught up with Dasha Kelly last week for a story on the recent eviction moratorium lapse. He referred to the three children as “her little girls” and noted they could all end up on the street as CNN’s on-screen chyron said, “Mom braces for eviction.” Watt explained that Kelly lost her job because of the coronavirus pandemic and can no longer afford child care, and her “little girls” were shown during CNN’s segment.

Here is the initial story:

Dasha Kelly lost her job as a Las Vegas casino dealer, and she and her three daughters were facing eviction yesterday. But thanks to @CoriBush pressuring Pres. Biden to extend an eviction moratorium, and a CNN appearance, she has a home and nearly $200,000 in a GoFundMe campaign. pic.twitter.com/pBFOoiMwWK — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 4, 2021

CNN was forced to update the story.

It turns out that Dasha Kelly was not the mother of these three children.

These children are cared for by their mother Shadia Hilo and father David Allison.

David Allison is dating Dasha Kelly.

Here is the update from CNN:

After CNN aired a story about her potential eviction, Dasha Kelly clarified to CNN that she is not the mother of the three children featured in the story. CNN has verified she takes care of the children in her home for periods of time. She says she originally described herself to CNN as a mother because she considers herself to be like one to them. CNN has learned the children are also cared for by their mother, Shadia Hilo, and their father, David Allison, who is Kelly’s boyfriend. GoFundMe tells CNN they are in close contact with Kelly and funds will stay on hold until they verify her information. GoFundMe says no funds have been withdrawn.

CNN seemingly stealth corrected parts of the story as well.

Hey, @cnn, could you explain the “update” in your original story of the “mother of 3” who you helped raise $200,000+? I highlighted some sections where I think you made some changes. @berrymankim @nickwattcnn. And @brianstelter, will you cover this update @reliablesources ? pic.twitter.com/Gh0YIiPKhI — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) August 10, 2021

In the opening, they now say that Kelly was in the apartment “with her boyfriend’s three daughters.”

Another part of the article now acknowledges that she only cares for the girls “part-time.”

The funds are now on hold until the story can be verified:

Dem Rep Cori Bush also pushed the story:

When I say your Congresswoman loves you, this is what I mean. Kelly, I may not be your representative, but I love you and I will not stop working to make sure you and every person in our country has what they need to thrive. pic.twitter.com/qoDjn0xGnk — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) August 5, 2021

