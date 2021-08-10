https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/10/shes-undefeated-jennifer-rubins-spin-on-andrew-cuomos-resignation-cements-her-primo-spot-in-the-hack-hall-of-fame/

National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke had some good, clean fun today when he combed through some of Jennifer Rubin’s best tweets about the gloriousness that is Andrew Cuomo. As he should, because there’s some real gold there.

But it was inevitable that Rubin would ultimately try to spin her way out of her past praise for Cuomo. The only question was, “How’s she gonna do it?”

Turns out we didn’t have to wait very long at all to get our answer:

the first NY woman governor EVER — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 10, 2021

If Andrew Cuomo hadn’t had the foresight to have Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul waiting in the wings while he was off killing grandma and being a perv, New Yorkers wouldn’t have their first unelected female governor right now. Is there anything that man can’t do?

Is there anything that man can do that Jennifer Rubin won’t spin as a net positive?

You were just sucking Cuomo dick not 3 weeks ago… You loser kahba https://t.co/BDcvXWyutc — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) August 10, 2021

Actually, Jen prefers spaghetti and meatballs.

You sure you don’t want another helping of spaghetti and meat balls? — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 10, 2021

Don’t worry. Jen never says no to a meatball. Hopefully Kathy Hochul likes them, too.

But will she finish the spaghetti and meatballs? pic.twitter.com/T7e6DSTtWu — Dr. Bhaskar (@xbhaskarx) August 10, 2021

but, importantly, will “the woman governor” look nice, and will she seem to have eaten her spaghetti and meat balls? https://t.co/UcfIUDR8jN — Prince of (Saudi-controlled) Petworth (@gaystarboyco) August 10, 2021

Wonder if she eats MEATBALLS! — Dr. Ricardo Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) August 10, 2021

Gotta keep those balls comin’.

She’s undefeated. The best there’s ever been and ever will be. https://t.co/BLCwofufUB — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) August 10, 2021

Just world-class. Top of the heap.

Jennifer Rubin’s reaction to this will be “see? Democrats resign. Republicans don’t.” Screencap this. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 10, 2021

It’s the only logical move. Jennifer Rubin backed herself into a corner a long time ago. No way she’s getting out of it now.

How hard is it to just come out and say “whoops, I said some dumb stuff” — Phuong West Coast (@WannabePAAG) August 10, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

