One of the most fascinating political races in the country is now taking place in Seattle, Washington.

The deeply blue city is holding an election for city attorney and the leading candidate is a woman named Ann Davison, and she’s a Republican.

How can this be happening in Seattle? Are the people there finally tired of the constant left wing nonsense and crime?

Q13 FOX reports:

Could a Republican win in Seattle? Ann Davison leads in primary Ann Davison found herself in an unusual position Wednesday morning. Davison, a Republican, woke up with a lead in the race for Seattle City Attorney – unheard of in one of the most progressive places in the country. “It is showing that we can have both compassion and safety when we all come together,” Davison told Q13 News shortly after ballots dropped Tuesday evening. “That’s the main message that I am happy to bring forward and that seems to be what a lot of people want to hear.” In early returns, Davison led a closely divided race with 34.6% of the vote. Three-term incumbent Pete Holmes trailed with 32.8%, followed by Nicole Thomas-Kennedy with 32.2%. The top two vote-getters will move ahead to November’s general election. With candidates separated by such small margins, it is still possible for Davison to be pushed out of contention – especially considering progressives typically perform better in late ballot returns. Nevertheless, her showing is impressive in a city with zero Republican leadership and reflects an appetite among voters for the Seattle City Attorney’s Office to pursue misdemeanor crimes and repeat offenders more aggressively.

This is amazing.

Today I received many messages and calls of thanks and support. I am touched by them. Thank you.

–

And we now must press on because no one should have had to attend this rally today. This rally shouldn’t have been necessary to demand public safety at work. pic.twitter.com/jCbhSHjPx6 — Ann Davison (@NeighborsForAnn) August 7, 2021

NEW: Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes dropped to third place in his bid for a fourth term, leaving him on the edge of losing in the primary to challengers Ann Davison and Nicole Thomas-Kennedy. https://t.co/sH5I0IApZK — The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) August 5, 2021

Is there still hope for the city of Seattle?

