A “single mom of three” who raised hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to CNN and Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) admitted on Monday that she was not actually a mom.

Dasha Kelly appeared on CNN last week described as a single mom of three who faced homelessness unless the eviction moratorium was extended. CNN reporter Nick Watt even went to Kelly’s home for a tour while the outlet promoted Kelly’s GoFundMe page raising money to pay her rent. The CNN report repeatedly referred to Kelly as the mother of the three kids: 8-year-old Sharron, 6-year-old Kia, and 5-year-old Imani.

In addition to CNN, Rep. Bush also promoted the story, and appeared on CNN with Kelly and the children after the initial segment aired.

“This is the least that we can do for you is to step up and make sure that you get to stay in the safety and comfort of your home, while we work on other things, to help make sure that your life and the lives of your children are better,” Bush said during the segment, according to the Daily Mail.

On Twitter, Bush shared her CNN segment with Kelly and wrote: “When I say your Congresswoman loves you, this is what I mean. Kelly, I may not be your representative, but I love you and I will not stop working to make sure you and every person in our country has what they need to thrive.”

On Tuesday, however, CNN added a correction to its original story, writing:

After CNN aired a story about her potential eviction, Dasha Kelly clarified to CNN that she is not the mother of the three children featured in the story. CNN has verified she takes care of the children in her home for periods of time.

She says she originally described herself to CNN as a mother because she considers herself to be like one to them. CNN has learned the children are also cared for by their mother, Shadia Hilo, and their father, David Allison, who is Kelly’s boyfriend. GoFundMe tells CNN they are in close contact with Kelly and funds will stay on hold until they verify her information. GoFundMe says no funds have been withdrawn.

On her GoFundMe page, Kelly wrote that her boyfriend is the father of the children, but that she doesn’t live with him.

“This detail doesn’t change my original need for donations to avoid eviction, and I will be using the funds to get back on my feet and support my family,” Kelly wrote. “As mentioned in my last update, I will also be putting money aside for the girls in a savings account.”

Kelly added that if anyone wanted a refund for their donation to her, they could fill out a form (for which she provided a link) and said GoFundMe would provide a refund so long as the form was filled out by August 23.

Kelly identified herself as the mother of the children in her original GoFundMe request.

Kelly had originally asked for $2,000 for her GoFundMe, but raised more than $220,000 thanks to CNN and Bush. GoFundMe told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that it had put the fundraiser on hold to verify Kelly’s authenticity.

“Our Trust & Safety team has spoken with the organizer and required that an update be publicly posted on the fundraiser to provide more information to donors,” the company said.

“In addition, GoFundMe has proactively notified all donors with directions on how to request a full refund. After (Aug. 23), GoFundMe will release the funds, minus any refunds.”

