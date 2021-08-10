https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/10/siren-andrew-cuomo-announces-his-resignation-effective-in-14-days-video/
We honestly didn’t think he’d do it, but Andrew Cuomo has just done it and announced his resignation:
Cuomo announces he is resigning as governor of New York pic.twitter.com/QtAjBrWLpI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2021
“The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing. And therefore, that’s what I’ll do,” New York Gov. Cuomo says. pic.twitter.com/Z1edfCJa3z
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 10, 2021
He should’ve resigned a long time ago.
Cuomo resigning, effective in 14 days. Kathy Hochul will take over.
— Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) August 10, 2021
Dang.
Wow.
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) August 10, 2021
good riddance, you sack of shit.
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 10, 2021