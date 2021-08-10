https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/10/siren-andrew-cuomo-announces-his-resignation-effective-in-14-days-video/

We honestly didn’t think he’d do it, but Andrew Cuomo has just done it and announced his resignation:

He should’ve resigned a long time ago.

Dang.

