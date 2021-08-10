http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/89hvmOLafUs/man-bit-off-motorists-nipple-during-road-rage-clash-on-lake-shore-drive-prosecutors-say.html

A Chicago man battered an off-duty CPD officer and bit the nipple off the cop’s buddy during a road rage incident Sunday night on Lake Shore Drive, prosecutors said.

Kyle Clark, 35, also had a gun in his car, according to the allegations. But you’re probably more interested in hearing about the nipple.

Prosecutors said the off-duty cop and the other victim, both 38-year-old men, were heading north on Lake Shore Drive when a black Volkswagen Jetta sideswiped them near Jackson Street around 11:40 p.m. Sunday.

The men pulled up next to the Jetta and ordered Clark to pull over so they could file a crash report and the off-duty cop identified himself as a Chicago police officer, prosecutors said.

Clark and the cop both got out of their cars, and Clark punched the cop twice in the face, according to prosecutors. When the other victim tried to help the off-duty cop, Clark bit the man’s nipple and tore it completely off, prosecutors said.

On-duty officers arrived and took Clark into custody after a brief struggle, according to the allegations. The victim who allegedly lost his nipple was taken to a nearby hospital to have the wound closed with stitches.

Prosecutors said Clark has been convicted three times for aggravated battery of peace officers — twice in 2012 and once in 2006. His private defense attorney said he has one child.

He is charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Judge Charles Beach set bail at $100,000 and said Clark must go onto electronic monitoring if he posts the 10% deposit bond to get out of jail.

