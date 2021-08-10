https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/08/10/subway-franchise-owners-demand-rapinoe-be-ousted-as-spokeswoman-after-customers-refuse-to-eat-there-n424012
About The Author
Related Posts
Reporter Causes Media Heartburn With Painful Admission on Donald Trump and Wuhan Lab Leak Theory
May 30, 2021
Biden’s OK Now With Putin’s New Pipeline to Europe, but Not the Keystone for Americans
July 22, 2021
Any California Democrat Who Still Embraces the Progressive Agenda Should Never Hold Office Again
July 8, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy