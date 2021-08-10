http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Uq9mm_H522I/So-much-for-post-pandemic-travel-E-U-weighs-16377759.php
BRUSSELS – The summer started on a hopeful note. Coronavirus cases were falling, and inoculation rates were rising on both sides of the Atlantic. The European Union moved to lift its restrictions on travel from the United States, and newly vaccinated tourists eagerly embarked on their first “post-pandemic” trips.
But now three months later, the United States still hasn’t lifted the Trump-era rules banning most European travelers, the State Department is telling citizens to avoid 10 of the continent’s countries, and the European Union is considering shutting its doors once again to Americans, as U.S. cases soar.