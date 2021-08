https://www.oann.com/syrian-president-assad-issues-decree-forming-new-government-presidency-twitter/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=syrian-president-assad-issues-decree-forming-new-government-presidency-twitter

August 10, 2021

CAIRO (Reuters) – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad issued a decree on Tuesday forming a new government under Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, the Syrian Presidency said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Jon Boyle)

