The Texas Supreme Court rejected a request from Texas state House Democrats Monday to overturn Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) veto on funding for the state’s legislature.
The petition was filed in June and it argued that Abbott’s veto was unconstitutional. It also stated that his veto violated the separation of powers between branches of government.
Democrats are losing their minds on Twitter with the loss but
The governor’s veto came after a group of state Democrat lawmakers left Texas to prevent the passage of voting legislation. They were wrapped up in scandal after taking a selfie on the plane maskless only to end up spreading COVID-19 among several of the legislators.
