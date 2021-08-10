https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/19-republicans-vote-for-democrat-infrastructure-bill/
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reiterates that the House won’t take up bipartisan infrastructure bill until the Senate passes reconciliation package:
"I'm not taking up that bill … they are compatible."
— The Recount (@therecount) August 10, 2021
The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill passes the Senate
After months of negotiation, the Senate voted 69-30 to pass the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, which includes $550 billion in new funding for transportation, broadband and utilities. 19 Republicans joined all 50 Democrats to pass the bill. The bill will now go to the House of Representatives, where it will be delayed by Pelosi until after the Senate passes a full budget for 2022.
Here are the 19 Republicans who voted with Democrats:
Roy Blunt, Missouri
Richard Burr, North Carolina
Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia
Bill Cassidy, Louisiana
Susan Collins, Maine
Kevin Cramer, North Dakota
Mike Crapo, Idaho
Deb Fischer, Nebraska
Lindsey Graham, South Carolina
Chuck Grassley, Iowa
John Hoeven, North Dakota
Mitch McConnell, Kentucky
Lisa Murkowski, Alaska
Rob Portman, Ohio
James Risch, Idaho
Mitt Romney, Utah
Dan Sullivan, Alaska
Thom Tillis, North Carolina
Roger Wicker, Mississippi
Biden holds presser after passage
#BREAKING: Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden
— The Hill (@thehill) August 10, 2021
