House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reiterates that the House won’t take up bipartisan infrastructure bill until the Senate passes reconciliation package: “I’m not taking up that bill … they are compatible.” pic.twitter.com/9I6eiLnDXe — The Recount (@therecount) August 10, 2021

The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill passes the Senate

After months of negotiation, the Senate voted 69-30 to pass the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan, which includes $550 billion in new funding for transportation, broadband and utilities. 19 Republicans joined all 50 Democrats to pass the bill. The bill will now go to the House of Representatives, where it will be delayed by Pelosi until after the Senate passes a full budget for 2022.

Here are the 19 Republicans who voted with Democrats:

Roy Blunt, Missouri

Richard Burr, North Carolina

Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia

Bill Cassidy, Louisiana

Susan Collins, Maine

Kevin Cramer, North Dakota

Mike Crapo, Idaho

Deb Fischer, Nebraska

Lindsey Graham, South Carolina

Chuck Grassley, Iowa

John Hoeven, North Dakota

Mitch McConnell, Kentucky

Lisa Murkowski, Alaska

Rob Portman, Ohio

James Risch, Idaho

Mitt Romney, Utah

Dan Sullivan, Alaska

Thom Tillis, North Carolina

Roger Wicker, Mississippi

Biden holds presser after passage







#BREAKING: Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden https://t.co/7xkjcwaWK0 pic.twitter.com/nFmJgjuO9H — The Hill (@thehill) August 10, 2021

