Joe Biden is a cruel man, and the Biden Administration is acting in ways that repudiate all of our values. It is treating people who inhabited the U.S. Capitol on January 6th as if they are all murderous terrorists. The people that Biden is holding – in many cases for months on end in solitary confinement – are being denied their fundamental rights as American citizens.

This is supposed to be the United States of America, the land of the free and the home of the brave. The nation which immigrants from around the world yearn to reach. The beacon of democracy and the shining example on Earth of a free people in a free land. America was founded based on a Constitution and amendments that guarantee rights to the individual. We are a republic where laws prevail, where justice is dispensed impartially; where unlawful search and seizure is not permitted; and where due process matters.

Walk on Through

A large number of the people who entered the Capitol that day were allowed in by the Capitol Police. They simply walked through doors that were held open for them. The claims of insurrection are bogus. No one had weapons (except for the plainclothes officer who murdered U.S. Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt and other law enforcement personnel). How, exactly, do you cause an insurrection when you have no weapons? Virtually everybody had either a plane reservation or car ride ready for that evening or the next day. They did not intend to stay.

The vast majority of Trump supporters had no intention of overthrowing the United States government – the charge is total hogwash and anybody who’s familiar with the facts knows that it is. Their ranks, however, were infiltrated by members of Antifa and by true insurrectionists who sought to create a false flag event, making it seem as if Donald Trump and Trump inspired supporters intended to overthrow the U.S. government.

Although Ashli Babbitt was attempting to climb through a broken window in a locked door, she posed no threat, carried no weapon, and based on the more rambunctious activity of some Capitol occupiers, did comparatively little to earn her fate. Arrested sure, but murdered? No way.

A Petition in Vain

With all of this in mind, a petition that you can sign specifically states, “I want their rights to be upheld (not taken from) and released from their political prison.”

Angel Harrelson, whose husband is among the incarcerated, started this petition to Senator Rick Scott of Florida. In it she implores government officials to, “Free our political prisoners now! They are being mistreated and tortured. They are innocent until proven guilty. We want the public to see all footage from inside of the Capitol, now, with no cuts in footage and no bits and pieces here and there! I am one of the family members that has a spouse in political prison. We demand their release now and for you to uphold their rights and the Constitution of the United States,” as you were elected to do!

It is only fitting that justice is served for all of the incarcerated. The Biden Administration and it’s incalculably undemocratic, unlawful, and despicable approach to administering ‘justice’ is obstructing attempts to ensure that these incarcerated individuals receive lawful and constitutional protections.

Dark Days with Biden and Company

It is an outrage that a petition even needs to be created, circulated, signed, and submitted. Since when do we need to petition for basic Constitutional protections? Since Biden was inaugurated.

Joe Biden is both vicious and a political puppet, and his handlers know full well about the kind of treasonous behavior in which they themselves are engaged. They feel all-powerful, however, and they are not concerned. They’ve got the sycophantic press on their side, as well as multi-millions of gullible Democrats, Liberals and Leftist Progressives who believe that Joe Biden is a kind man, that his Administration is fair and just, and that the Capitol occupiers are in league with the Devil. As usual, exactly the opposite is true.

The Department of Justice has long engaged in egregious acts of prosecutorial misconduct. DOJ prosecuting attorneys seek convictions, by any means necessary. If that means withholding evidence, delaying court cases, and bleeding the persecuted financially dry, then so be it. With a 97% conviction rate, as a nation we have crossed the line into banana republic territory.

Your Voice Needs to Be Heard

SIGN THE PETITION HERE, and equally important, make your voice heard: to your Congressional representatives, to your Senators, to the editors of your newspapers, and to the gatekeepers of information and communication in our society. This includes the wannabe autocrats at Facebook, Google, Amazon, Twitter, etc, who don’t fool us with their repressive “Community Standards.”

Their distortion of the news, the views that they represent, and the censorship in which they’ve been engaged for far too long will not diminish us. We know what their endgame is: total control and manipulation of the masses, ever to be ruled by a a fraudulently elected ruling class, backed by ‘woke,’ über-Leftist billionaires who believe they are the anointed ones.

We must make a stand. We cannot passively sit by and hope that things will turn out for the better. They will not, unless we take direct action.

