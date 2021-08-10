https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/10/the-cdc-reportedly-published-incorrect-daily-covid-19-cases-in-florida/

The Florida Department of Health accused the CDC of posting incorrect COVID-19 numbers that inflating the number of new infections in the state. Here are the accurate numbers, according to the department:

The daily case counts for Florida currently posted on the CDC COVID Tracker are incorrect. The current listing states 28,317. The accurate data are as follows: Friday, August 6: 21,500

Saturday August 7: 19,567

Sunday, August 8: 15,319 The 3 day average: 18,795 — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) August 10, 2021

But, of course, Eric Feigl-Ding just made what he thinks is going on. No, Florida did not just retract the data:

Ummmm… Florida just retracted their daily #COVID19 data that they had reported to the @CDCgov… well at least they admit it now. Waiting for more details.🍿 https://t.co/jmh3bKbg2C — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) August 10, 2021

He’s the “super spreader of COVID disinformation”:

Eric Ding is a super-spreader of COVID disinformation. @HealthyFla did not retract anything. The CDC released an inaccurate figure. https://t.co/u3HcBRviNJ — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 10, 2021

For conspiracy theorists, DeSantis critic Nikki Fried shared the numbers as well:

The Florida Department of Health just reported 3 days of COVID-19 cases as the following: August 6: 21,500

August 7: 19,567

August 8: 15,319 Source: @HealthyFla

Note: These numbers conflict with @CDCgov website today. I’ll continue to push for more & daily transparency. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) August 10, 2021

According to the department, the CDC wrongly combined “MULTIPLE days into one”:

Wrong again. The number of cases @CDCgov released for Florida today is incorrect. They combined MULTIPLE days into one. We anticipate CDC will correct the record. https://t.co/nbKnBNLzvU — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) August 10, 2021

We’re still waiting for a correction from the CDC, however:

Wrong. @cdcgov combined multiple days of data. We anticipate a correction. Please correct this story to ensure accurate reporting to your audiences. https://t.co/5IIDg0rjq2 — Florida Dept. Health (@HealthyFla) August 10, 2021

