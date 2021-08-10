https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/10/the-cdc-reportedly-published-incorrect-daily-covid-19-cases-in-florida/

The Florida Department of Health accused the CDC of posting incorrect COVID-19 numbers that inflating the number of new infections in the state. Here are the accurate numbers, according to the department:

But, of course, Eric Feigl-Ding just made what he thinks is going on. No, Florida did not just retract the data:

He’s the “super spreader of COVID disinformation”:

For conspiracy theorists, DeSantis critic Nikki Fried shared the numbers as well:

According to the department, the CDC wrongly combined “MULTIPLE days into one”:

We’re still waiting for a correction from the CDC, however:

