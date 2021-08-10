The White House welcomed the resignation of embattled New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo under the weight of sexual misconduct allegations.

President Joe Biden did not speak to Cuomo before his announcement, nor does he plan to after it, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“The president made clear his views last week, and those stand,” Psaki told reporters Tuesday. “Our view is that this is a story about these courageous women who came forward, told their stories, and shared their stories.”

Psaki deflected when asked whether the White House was frustrated by the timing of Cuomo’s announcement, which proceeded the Senate passing Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.

She had earlier described allegations that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women and retaliated against one as “abhorrent.”

Biden last week joined top New York lawmakers in calling on Cuomo to resign, but he declined to comment on impeachment proceedings against the third-term governor.

Biden weighed in on the scandal after the release of an independent New York attorney general report, which found Cuomo had broken multiple state and federal laws by sexually harassing current and former employees, including a state trooper assigned to his security detail, as well as women outside of his administration.

Cuomo announced his resignation, effective in two weeks, during a press conference on Tuesday.

“In my mind, I’ve never crossed the line with anyone, but I didn’t realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn,” he said.

Cuomo will be replaced by New York’s first female governor, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a centrist Democrat from the western part of the state.