https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/confirmed-supreme-court-justice-john-roberts-not-fly-pedophile-plane/

We’ve uncovered evidence today that Supreme Court Justice John Roberts did not fly on the Lolita Express to Orgy Island in March of 2010 and February of 2011.

An individual by the name of Jonathan McGreevy (a convicted felon who claims without proof he holds advanced degrees) has used the name Ryan Dark White and the Twitter tag–JohnHereToHelp, (you can read the evidence supporting my statement here and here). He then shared with others, including attorney Lin Wood and former Trump Administration employee Garrett Ziegler that Supreme Court Justice Roberts and Jeffrey Epstein hung out.

Here’s the bottomline–the allegation that Supreme Court Justice Roberts had a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and flew on his plane at least twice is false. It cannot be backed up.

Two flights from Jeffrey Epstein’s flight log that show someone by the name of “John Roberts” traveling the following ititnerary:

TRENDING: Marxist Oregon Governor Signs Law Allowing Students to Graduate Without Proof They Can Read, Write or Do Math

22 March 2010 “John Roberts” travels from Palm Beach to Oakland, Michigan 10 February 2011 “John Roberts” travels from Palm Beach to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

The published document presents a series of “facts” as if they all pertain to Supreme Court Justice John Roberts. But “John Roberts”, like Larry Johnson, is a common name. Here is an easy want to show that the John Roberts on the Epstein log is not the Supreme Court Justice.

On March 22, 2010, the Supreme Court was in session hearing “Arguments.” It is impossible for John Roberts to be on a plane flying from West Palm, Florida to Oakland, Michigan (it is at least a five hour flight depending on headwinds) while sitting in his chair at the Supreme Court hearing legal arguments.

While I am beyond disappointed with Roberts’ rulings as Chief Justice, disliking him for bad opinions is not an excuse for smearing him as an accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

