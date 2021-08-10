https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/10/theyre-just-virtue-signaling-miami-dade-and-broward-school-officials-respond-to-gov-desantis-over-his-threat-to-cut-their-salaries-over-masks/

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released a statement on Monday saying the state “could withhold the salaries of superintendents and board members” who go against his executive order and mandate masks in schools:

But will this actually keep kids from getting masked in schools?

Florida Dem and potential DeSantis challenger Nikki Fried called this “third-world dictator level dangerous”:

As we’ve pointed out in previous posts, Fried has a problem with the truth.

DeSantis spox Christina Pushaw fact-checked Fried, saying “Only the salaries of those superintendents and school board members who intentionally defy the EO and the subsequent rules protecting parents’ rights” and “Think of it like targeted sanctions”:

Basically, DeSantis wants parents to decide if a kid wears a mask or not:

In response to DeSantis’ statement, Miami-Dade School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said, “At no point shall I allow my decision to be influenced by a threat to my paycheck”:

And Dr. Rosalind Osgood, chair of the Broward County school board, said, “I won’t be bullied into voting from a perspective of parochial self Interest”:

Is it also not a problem that this school official has so many grammatical mistakes in her tweet?

Pushaw called Osgood’s statement “virtue signaling” and noted that “Broward has either a mask recommended or opt-out policy, which means parents have the right to choose if their kids wear masks to school or not’:

And, as a reminder, DeSantis has been through this news cycle before:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...