Conservative commentator Candace Owens said that “civil disobedience” may be required to fight further COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates while slamming “liberal elites” for flaunting CDC guidelines on Monday’s broadcast of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

She was responding to media reports that allegedly downplayed concerns that former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party would be a super-spreader event. “I’ve said across social media especially after this birthday party, it’s adding insult to injury. It’s time for civil disobedience,” Owens told Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder, Tucker Carlson. (RELATED: Obama Planning Massive Birthday Celebration Amid Delta Variant Concerns)

‘I want to be clear here … When I say civil disobedience, I mean live your life,” Owens continued. “Stop listening to these people who don’t care about you, who tell you that you need to wear a mask on the plane while they fly around private and don’t know what it’s like to have to go through an airport,” she said, alleging that elites enjoy seeing the masses encumbered by lockdowns.

“They’re laughing at you and mocking you behind closed doors; they enjoy watching you suffer while they continue to live their lives,” Owens alleged.

The talk show host claimed that Obama’s birthday party was condoned by most of the media because the guests were all rich and famous people. “So if you have a little bit of dose of sophistication, you can do whatever you want in this country. You don’t have to mask. You can see your relatives.”

She argued although the double standard might be “laughable,” it’s also “frustrating and people are right to be angry.” She noted that many Americans are allegedly tired of being told they are “selfish” if they want to attend a funeral or a wedding.

“We heard this over and over again being reinforced by the academia, by the media, by elitist snobs that look over their balcony and say whatever they want because they don’t live like us,” Owens claimed. (RELATED: ‘The Wrong Example’: Doocy Presses Psaki On Obama Birthday Mega-Bash)

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy previously asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki if Obama was setting “the wrong example” by having a large event at his home in Martha’s Vineyard. Psaki claimed, at the time, that guests were required to meet testing requirements and that Obama “has been a huge advocate of individuals getting vaccinated.”

Deleted photos and video surfaced over the weekend capturing the 44th president’s party in Martha’s Vineyard. Obama was seen dancing and posing for pictures without a mask, along with his wife Michelle and other celebrities, including singer Erykah Badu, as previously reported.

Meanwhile, Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib was caught partying without a mask Sunday at a wedding reception in the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the area in which the wedding took place, Wayne County, as an ‘orange’ zone, and thus indicating a high COVID-19 transmission rate, according to Fox News.

