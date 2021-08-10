https://www.theblaze.com/news/alec-baldwin-andrew-cuomo-resignation

Left-wing actor Alec Baldwin responded to the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) by blaming “cancel culture,” and he faced an onslaught of online backlash over his comments.

Cuomo announced on Tuesday that he would be resigning as governor over numerous allegations of sexual harassment after it appeared that he was heading towards impeachment by the Democrat-controlled New York state legislature.

Baldwin chimed in with a tweet from his official social media account.

“Regardless of what you think of Cuomo, this is a tragic day,” Baldwin tweeted.

“Party politics in this country draw ambitious but ultimately isolated, even socially maladjusted men and women who, given the current cancel culture, will likely have their shortcomings exposed and magnified,” he added.

Baldwin’s tweet was not very popular online where he faced a fierce backlash.

“That is the wrong call,” said consultant Tomi Ahonen. “You now expose yourself as another white old male sexist bastard. That fame and popularity you built mocking Trump loses all the effect Wrong call, Alec. We are very disappointed in you. How can you be this much of an a**hole?”

“Alec Baldwin is so scared of cancel culture that he called Cuomo’s resignation tragic … baby what are you so afraid of?” replied another critic.

“Really, Alec? How the hell is this party politics? Cuomo abused his power with women. Time’s up, dude,” responded entertainment editor Carissa Pavlica.

“Mr. Baldwin is a hack. Had this happened to a Republican, he would be shouting for his resignation. But for Cuomo? No. Excuses and ignoring victims. Wrong is wrong regardless of party,” replied another critic.

“I guess Alec doesn’t have any sympathy for the 11 women and the 74K pieces of evidence reviewed against Cuomo, eh? What a sick statement by the actor,” said another.

He was also upbraided for his comments by the entertainment reporter at the Daily Beast.

Baldwin has been outspoken about his support for left-wing causes and politicians in the past. He was especially acidic in his satiric portrayal of former President Donald Trump for Saturday Night Live.

