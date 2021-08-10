https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/10/this-is-so-cringe-here-are-more-tiktok-influencers-having-intimate-one-on-one-conversations-with-dr-anthony-fauci/

Twitchy announced a cringe alert Monday after posting one of the Biden administration’s videos featuring a TikTok influencer trying to influence young people to get vaccinated. People keep telling us the people resisting getting the vaccine the most are conservatives, but a confidential email obtained by Benny Johnson shows that the White House is trying to reach the crucial 12-25 demographic. That makes sense, because the video we posted yesterday certainly wasn’t targeted toward conservatives.

NEW: I’ve obtained the *Confidential* White House PR email sent to TikTok influencers begging them to “do an intimate” zoom call with Dr. Fauci. The goal is to influence children as young as 12. How much did the White House pay for this cringe video? pic.twitter.com/OApHdHf5iR — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 10, 2021

Here’s Libs of Tik Tok with more videos, featuring influencers like Jacob Sartorius.

Fauci talks with singer Jacob Sartorius, urging him to use his Tik Tok platform to “debunk vaccine nonsense” pic.twitter.com/cc7aHU9eLi — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 10, 2021

Fauci talks with Youtuber Claudia Sulewski, warning that if you don’t get the vaccine, “you will miss out on the feeling of protection and face constraints” pic.twitter.com/1SLx9hDEIX — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 10, 2021

I’m afraid the situation is much worse than we thought… pic.twitter.com/y3SJ05yDoY — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 10, 2021

Here’s Matt and Abby:

Here Dr Fauci speaks with an influencer couple who look down at their notes the entire time: pic.twitter.com/EsYUq77Rk9 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 10, 2021

Fauci assures us all that the vaccine doesn’t affect fertility and is safe for breastfeeding mothers, because so many studies have been done, right? Science.

I would guess that virtually nobody believes they become magnetic or have chips inserted.

I would also guess that somebody close to the fence on the vaccine would move further away after being insulted like this. — rob (@robnotrobot) August 10, 2021

The ineffective Gen-Z campaign is in full swing — Martin Shewfelt (@martinshewfelt) August 10, 2021

Maybe I missed it but I don’t think he gave that kid a real answer to the question. — SpacistBlack | 500k or U Ghey (@SpacistB) August 10, 2021

I’m glad I don’t follow TikTok cause I have know idea who any of them are. — Who you calling Pinhead? (@LEO6477) August 10, 2021

Is simp the correct word for this kid ? “Are you happy Dr. Fauci”. 😂😂😂 — Dlime (@Dlime86) August 10, 2021

Wasn’t he popular for like a day a few years ago? The things people will do to get attention nowadays — Justin Berger (@JustinIndep66) August 10, 2021

What year is it? 2015? — Martha Mimosa ⚪ (@Martha_Baklava_) August 10, 2021

Unbelievable this shit — Alowishus (@MedicalSalesGu1) August 10, 2021

I don’t know about you, but this is putting all of my doubts to rest — Bronze Age Build Back (@TheSapIsRising) August 10, 2021

Well this changes everything 😬 — Joseph Ballin’ (@melvinjohan2) August 10, 2021

This is so cringe — Radical Freedom Extremist 🇺🇸 (@tweetsbyrufus) August 10, 2021

I’m gonna go jump off a bridge after watching this if anyone wants to join — B (@bkbet22) August 10, 2021

Wow, what an incisive, hard-hitting interview. Now we can finally put the claim that the vaccines make “your phone stick to your arm” to rest. — Wildebard Rumpelskinson (@WildebardR) August 10, 2021

This shit be so dumb. It’s insulting. pic.twitter.com/IjAWfBaoeH — Alternate Universe Kevin Smith but cooler (@NotMrKevinSmith) August 10, 2021

Branch Covidians: “I’ll take my advice from government appointed experts, not random people on the internet. Also Branch Covidians: I approve the use of non-experts like celebrities and SM influencers to talk about vaccines like they are experts to get more people vaccinated. — Iremaininnominate (@IremainI) August 10, 2021

It’s so weird watching these knowing they’re staged. — Brenna (@BrennaIsRight) August 10, 2021

Forgive me for being naive but wouldn’t it be better to explain that each individual’s health situation is unique and to consult your own doctor to weigh the pros and cons? — Skin Bag Becky (@SkinBag) August 10, 2021

That kind of talk will get you put in Twitter time-out.

Well shit, why am I paying a doctor for my annual checkup when Jacob here is more than qualified to provide medical advice. Because Jacob is also a TikTocDoc — 𝔅𝔩𝔞𝔠𝔨 𝔐𝔢𝔱𝔞𝔩 𝔐𝔞𝔱𝔱𝔢𝔯𝔰 (@BlackMetalMatt1) August 10, 2021

Today seems like as good a day as any to start taking advice from a 6 year old. — Lloyd (@canteloupesalsa) August 10, 2021

COVID was the best thing in the history of Fauci’s life. He will never, ever let it die. — MJK_ToTheRight (@MJK_ToTheRight) August 10, 2021

Things are getting a bit weird, huh? — Dave Wright (@davidwright1) August 10, 2021

Well, that weird creepy freak thinks it’s a great idea to get vaccinated, so I guess I should also get it. — DeusDex (@DeusDex1) August 10, 2021

We are watching the failure cascade of the Biden Administration — M (@MW207a) August 10, 2021

It’s Obama 2.0, with Barack Obama talking with that YouTube star with the green lipstick eating cereal out of a tub filled with milk. Except Biden’s not sharp enough to do the videos himself, so they get Fauci, who’s down with the kids.

I thought it was just old fat white MAGA people that were refusing the shot? Shouldn’t they be calling on republican influencers? Oh wait, there aren’t any because they don’t spend all day on TikTok being influenced by morons. — Diana Prince (@DianaPr11817474) August 10, 2021

Related:

President sits down with YouTube stars to push Obamacare signups http://t.co/tJx5fOS08y — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 6, 2014

