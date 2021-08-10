Right now it’s really hard to renovate a house. People are waiting months and months for materials, and it’s really difficult to get labor. So if you have a house that’s ready to go, we’re seeing a definite premium on that. Particularly because it’s attractive to people moving from different parts of the country. You see a lot of people going to Montana or Aspen or Florida or the Hamptons, and they just want to move in. I have a lot of friends who bought furnished, and they didn’t really care if it wasn’t really their taste. They said, “Look, we’ll change it over time.”