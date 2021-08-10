https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2021/08/10/todays-hot-topics-on-tems-cuomo-bails-hochul-scales-cnn-quails-science-tales-and-more-n407887

Today on The Ed Morrissey Show (4 pm ET), we have another great lineup for the news of the day! The show will be streamed on Hot Air’s Facebook page and embedded here and on the show page for those who are not on Facebook.

Join us as we welcome:

Andrew Malcolm joins us for Tuesdays with Andrew! The Prince of Twitter and I will discuss all of the hot political stories of the day. Does Joe Biden have a trust deficit? And what about the media’s trust deficit in the collapse of their Andrew Cuomo narratives from last year?

How do we “follow the science,” and who should make those decisions? Pacific Legal Foundation’s Glenn Roper joins us to discuss the debate over mask and vaccine mandates, and where those decisions should get made.

Jazz Shaw joins us to continue our discussion of Cuomo’s weird resignation speech and what comes next for New York. And what comes next for the other Cuomo?



The Ed Morrissey Show and its dynamic chatroom can be seen on the permanent TEMS page. Be sure to join us, and don’t forget to keep up with the debate on my Facebook page, too!

How can Republicans and conservatives keep the momentum going? Find out in GOING RED, published in April from Crown Forum!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

