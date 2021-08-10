https://www.theepochtimes.com/tornados-reported-in-northern-chicago-suburbs_3941594.html

This screenshot shows the location of Rochelle in Ogle County, Ill., on Aug. 10, 2021. (Google Map/Screenshot via The Epoch Times)

The U.S. National Weather Service has received reports of tornados in the suburbs north of Chicago.

The reports were made Monday from weather spotters and have not yet been confirmed by the weather service.

Investigations were to be conducted on Tuesday.

The weather service website says a tornado was seen by weather spotters at 5:32 p.m. about 7 miles northeast of Rochelle in Ogle County.

About four minutes earlier, radar confirmed a tornado near Hampshire in Kane County.

Tornado warnings were issued late Monday afternoon for parts of northern DeKalb County and southern Lee County.