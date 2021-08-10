https://thefederalist.com/2021/08/10/trevor-cuomo-sexual-noah-tries-to-hide-his-love-for-the-grabby-governor-with-a-sassy-tweet/

“The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah ignored his year-long history of lavishing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo with praise to crack a joke on Twitter about the Democrat’s resignation on Tuesday.

“New York has successfully flattened the perv,” Noah tweeted shortly after Cuomo announced he would step down from his position.

Cuomo resigned from office on Tuesday just one week after the New York attorney general released an investigation that found he sexually harassed multiple women.

“Given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let the government get back to governing,” Cuomo said.

In addition to a January investigation concluding that Cuomo and his administration lied about the number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes due to his inadequate leadership and policy that sent infected patients into care facilities during the pandemic, the New York Attorney General determined that the Democrat took advantage of multiple victims including “young women” by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, hugging, and making inappropriate comments.

Noah’s tweet comes after the clearly partisan “comedy” host spent months tripping over himself to praise the Democrat.

While Noah eventually used the governor’s scandals to poke fun at the situation and his adulation of the Democrat, he didn’t apologize for hosting the governor on his show numerous times or spending minutes of his coverage praising the lying governor about giving the public “entertainment” and “facts.”

.@NYGovCuomo joins Trevor for his first late-night interview tonight at 11/10c on Comedy Central pic.twitter.com/61ZnbLKfda — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 22, 2020

“This attitude of complacency or COVID fatigue – ‘I’m tired of dealing with the virus’ – the virus isn’t tired of dealing with you. It’s alive and it’s well and it’s spreading.” – @NYGovCuomo pic.twitter.com/cyOJUyLvqg — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 16, 2020

In the absence of federal leadership, governors are stepping up. Take Andrew Cuomo for instance: pic.twitter.com/SNhKUvCmpp — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 1, 2020

Shortly into the pandemic in April 2020, Noah even bragged that he is a “Cuomosexual,” a term that multiple late-night and other TV hosts gladly picked up on.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April 2020, Noah claimed that “everyone should be a Cuomo-sexual in that way.”

“I think it’s been really genuinely has been very inspiring and refreshing to see a leader like Cuomo, Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York has come out and engaged his business in a nonpolitical way,” Noah said. “He’s engaged them as a human being. He’s also taken blame for things where he says, ‘Look, I understand that I’m doing certain things that people are going to hate me for, and I’m willing to make these decisions because I think it’s the best thing for human life.’”







Noah is just one of the many Hollywood elites, corporate media members, Democrats, and blue checks who propped up Cuomo for his “leadership” during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even CNN’s Chris Cuomo, the governor’s brother, regularly ran interference for the Democrat by attempting to influence his network’s coverage of the nursing home and sexual assault scandals.

“I’ve never tried to influence this network’s coverage of my brother. In fact, I’ve been walled off from it,” Chris claimed but investigators found that the anchor corresponded with his brother on how to craft a public statement about the sexual harassment allegations against him.

