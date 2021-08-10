https://thehill.com/homenews/media/567281-tucker-carlson-says-democrats-refuse-to-appear-on-his-show-call-him-a-white

Fox News host Tucker CarlsonTucker CarlsonPoll: Vaccine hesitancy among Fox News viewers down 10 percent since March Missouri Rep. Billy Long enters Senate GOP primary Rubio presses DNI to investigate alleged unmasking of Tucker Carlson MORE on Tuesday said that Democratic leaders have repeatedly declined to be interviewed on his show, claiming that they call him “a white supremacist.”

During an appearance on Fox’s “The Five” to promote his new book, “The Long Slide,” Carlson was asked by Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov to share who he would “most like to interview again if they would take your call.”

“There are so many people,” Carlson began. “Honestly, I’d like to interview anybody in Democratic leadership. I’d like to interview a Democratic congressman.”

“No one will talk to me,” he added. “No one will come on the show.”

Carlson went on to mimic remarks he claims he has received from Democratic leaders, saying, “’You’re a white supremacist. We’re not talking to you!’”

“Really? No, I’m not,” he added, before letting out a laugh.

“I just have different ideas from you. Why are you calling me names?” he questioned. “It’s not even real.”

“Just come on and talk to me like a normal human being,” Carlson said.

The conservative television personality did not mention any specific Democratic leaders by name, though he has faced pushback from some groups over his coverage of race and immigration policy.

In April, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) called on Fox News to fire Carlson after he seemingly referenced “replacement” theory in a segment, which the ADL defines as a “white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-whites.”

During an appearance on “Fox News Primetime,” Carlson explained why he thought Democrats were pro-immigration, saying, “I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement,’ if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate.”

“But they become hysterical because that’s what’s happening actually,” he continued. “Let’s just say it. That’s true.”

“I mean, everyone’s making a racial issue out of it. Oh, the, you know, white replacement? No, no, this is a voting rights question,” Carlson said.

Carlson also faced heat for criticizing Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley Mark MilleyOvernight Defense: COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops coming by mid-September Pentagon to require all troops to get coronavirus vaccine by mid-September Austin misses an opportunity in Singapore but scores big in Philippines MORE in June after the Army general said he wanted to learn about critical race theory and “understand white rage,” with Carlson arguing that white rage “doesn’t exist.”

Several criticized Carlson for his remarks, including CNN’s Brianna Keilar, who accused the Fox host himself of representing “white rage.”

