http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/CUsHgmcGu2Y/tune-in-to-dennis-prager-tomorrow.php

I will guest host Dennis Prager’s radio show tomorrow. It runs from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Eastern on the Salem network. If you don’t have a station near you, I think you can listen live here.

We have an excellent lineup of guests, including Power Line’s own Steve Hayward, who will dissect the IPCC’s latest shot of global warming hysteria (“This time, we really mean it!”). So if you can, please tune in, and we would love to hear from some PL callers. The number to call is 877-243-7776.

