Twitter has once again suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from its platform, this time hitting her with a one-week ban for coronavirus “misinformation.” Twitter has repeatedly censored Greene and appears to be headed towards a permanent blacklisting of her account.

CNN reports that Rep. Marjorie Talyor Greene (R-GA) has once again found her account restricted on Twitter, this time receiving a full week-long ban from the platform. The ban comes shortly after Greene tweeted that the FDA “should not approve the covid vaccines,” and that they were “failing,” at reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

Twitter has since labeled Greene’s tweets as “misleading” and prevented Greene from tweeting for one week. A Twitter spokesperson told CNN that Greene’s tweet “was labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy. The account will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter Rules.”

This is far from the first time that Greene has found her Twitter account restricted to some degree. In July, Breitbart News reported that Twitter suspended Greene for violating its policy against posting “misleading information” related to the coronavirus pandemic. A Twitter spokesperson said at the time that Greene’s personal account would be placed in “read-only mode” for 12 hours.

Twitter’s coronavirus vaccine misinformation policy was unveiled in March and states that 12-hour suspensions are given to uses that have violated its policy on more than two or three occasions. A fourth violation results in a week’s suspension while a fifth strike can lead to a permanent account ban.

Greene appears to be on strike four of five, meaning that one more violation could see her account permanently suspended on the platform. Twitter declined to state specifically how many “strikes” she has in a comment to CNN.

In March, Taylor Greene was suspended from Twitter due to an “error” on the same day that Democrats launched an effort to expel her from the House of Representatives. Breitbart News reported:

The Silicon Valley tech giant previously suspended the congresswoman’s account in January, after she discussed allegations of fraud in the 2020 election. This time, Twitter says the suspension was an error. According to a Twitter spokesperson, “our automated systems took enforcement action on the account referenced in error. This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated.” Responding to the incident, Rep. Greene called on Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to identify the employee at Twitter who made the error. “I was just told Twitter suspended me for 12 hrs in ‘error,’ on the same day Dems introduced a resolution to expel me from Congress,” said Rep. Greene ” What a coincidence?” “Twitter’s little error wasn’t resolved until after 12 hrs. @Jack which employee made the ‘error’? Reply to my email, Jack.”

Taylor Greene’s Twitter account was suspended “accidentally” for a second time in April. Breitbart News reported:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was locked out of her Twitter account for a second time over the Easter holiday, in what the company says was an error. This is the second time Rep. Greene’s account has been “accidentally” locked by the Silicon Valley tech giant. The lockout occurred shortly after Rep. Greene posted a celebratory Easter message to her followers on the platform. Posting on her Gab account during the lockout, Rep. Greene accused Twitter of unfairly targeting her. “After tweeting, “He is risen! Happy Easter!” I was suspended this morning for 12 hours!” said Rep. Greene. “Was it my Christian faith? My never ending demand to an end to murdering God’s creation in the womb? Is it my fight to protect our greatest right to defend ourselves, come and take them? My willingness to Fire Fauci? Maybe my fight to stop mandated vaccine passports? Or how about calling out Ilhan Omar?”

