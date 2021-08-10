https://hannity.com/media-room/update-brothers-charged-in-shooting-that-killed-chicago-police-officer/

A Chicago man and his brother were arrested and charged this week with the shooting that left one police officer dead and another gravely injured, the Chicago Police Department confirmed Monday.

Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder. His brother, 22-year-old Eric Morgan, faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

CPD updates the media regarding the police investigation from 6300 S. Bell. https://t.co/wbvqfYm7YC — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 9, 2021

Police in Chicago publicly shunned Mayor Lori Lightfoot at a local hospital where one officer was struggling to survive and another killed during a routine traffic stop in the Windy City.

“More than two dozen Chicago police officers reportedly turned their backs when greeted by Mayor Lori Lightfoot late Saturday at the hospital where an officer remains in critical condition,” reports Fox News. “Chicago Police Officer Ella French, 29, was shot and killed during a traffic stop Saturday night, while her partner fights for his life at the University of Chicago Medical Center. As Lightfoot visited the hospital about midnight Saturday, about 30 officers turned their backs to her when she approached them on the 7th floor, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Monday morning.”

“It looked like it had been choreographed,” a source told the outlet.

More than two dozen Chicago police officers reportedly turned their backs when greeted by Mayor Lori Lightfoot late Saturday at the hospital where an officer remains in critical condition. https://t.co/lgCWjAUC30 — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) August 9, 2021

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was given the cold shoulder by CPD rank and file about midnight Saturday at the University of Chicago Medical Center when she approached them on the 7th floor as they grappled with the shootings of two fellow officers. https://t.co/BjkzzS1OdU — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) August 9, 2021

Chicago – this shit has got to stop now! — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RLopez15thWard) August 8, 2021

The Mayor’s office released a statement following the shooting.

“The Mayor spoke to a range of officers that tragic night and sensed the overwhelming sentiment was about concern for their fallen colleagues,” the statement read. “As the Mayor stated yesterday, now is not the time for divisive and toxic rhetoric or reporting. This is a time for us to come together as a city. We have a common enemy and it is the conditions that breed the violence and the manifestations of violence, namely illegal guns, and gangs. The Mayor is focused on healing the wounds and will reject any and all that try to use this moment to drive further divisions in our city.”

