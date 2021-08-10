https://www.dailywire.com/news/utah-gov-spencer-cox-urged-to-change-obscene-name

What’s in a name? It all depends on the ear of the beholder.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, recently got a letter from a constituent who said he needs to change his “obscene” name because “when people say your surname, it sounds like” an obscenity.

“I do not know if you know this, but when people say your surname it sounds like the word c–k. It’s obscene!” the Aug. 5 letter stated.

“Us decent people here in Utah will not stand for it. The honorable Republican Party will not stand for it. Most importantly, I will not stand for it. Because of your reluctance to change your foul, dirty, and obscene surname myself and thousands of other Utahns will be sitting in protest, not standing until you change your heinous surname to something less offensive. This is a social justice issue and we will not be denied basic human decency!” the letter said, according to The Washington Times.

The letter was signed simply “a very concerned citizen.”

Cox, er, the Utah governor posted a copy of the letter on Twitter.

“Really grateful for the criticism and constructive feedback I get from constituents that demand I… *checks notes* …change my name?” he wrote.

Really grateful for the criticism and constructive feedback I get from constituents that demand I… *checks notes* …change my name? 😳🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RavFip8U4M — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) August 7, 2021

But the letter-writer went on, saying that “if our simple request is not met we will assemble and do what democracy was made to do by recalling you from office because of your filthy surname. This is not a communist dictatorship. THIS IS THE GREAT STATE OF UTAH! We do not accept sick jokes to run rampant in our civil institutions.”

The letter drew some hilarious responses on Twitter, including from someone whose handle is Brian Fagg.

“Imagine what they would think about my last name. Also, I hope they don’t find out I have cousins with the last name Cox and some with the last name Butts they would sense all of us those letters,” the poster wrote.

“I knew a family growing up whose last name was Douche. Seriously. It sounds nice in the original French because it means ‘shower.’ I’d stick with ‘Cox.’ Your constituent clearly doesn’t know ‘Cox’ rhymes with ‘Fox’, not ‘sock. Woman shrugging He or she should crack open a phonetics book,” wrote another.

Here is the full text of the letter:

Dearest Governor Cox, I do not know if you know this, but when people say your surname it sounds like the word cock. It’s obscene! Us decent people here in Utah will not stand for it. The honorable Republican party will not stand for it. Most importantly, I will not stand for it. Because of your reluctance to change your foul, dirty and obscene surname myself and thousands of other Utahns will be sitting in protest, not standing, until you change your heinous surname to something less offensive. This is a social justice issue and we will not be denied basic human decency! If our simple request is not met we will assemble and do what democracy was made to do by recalling you from office because of your filthy surname. This is not a communist dictatorship. THIS IS THE GREAT STATE OF UTAH! We do not accept sick jokes to run rampant in our civil institutions. We demand a response to this letter and we expect to hear back from your office soon. Love, A very concerned citizen

