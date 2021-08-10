https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/vaccine-police-are-here/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Dystopian nightmare that people claimed would never happen. Papers please in order to eat food at an outdoor restaurant with police roaming aroundpic.twitter.com/NGkSYMpoky — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) August 9, 2021

With the policy now in effect, a video from Reuters reporter Antony Paone captured Paris police going table to table in an outdoor seating area asking diners to produce a health pass.

“The first checks of Police started as a preventive measure at Paris in cafes and restaurants where the Pass Sanitaire is mandatory as of today. Penalty of 135 euros from next week, up to 9,000 euros in the event of a repeat offense.”

“The health pass — known officially as the EU Digital Certificate — shows whether a person has been vaccinated, received a recent negative test result, or recovered. Anyone over the age of 12 will also be required to show the pass to visit a movie theater, museum, theme park, or cultural center starting July 21.”