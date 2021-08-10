https://www.oann.com/vivendi-sells-a-7-1-stake-of-umg-to-pershing-square-for-2-8-billion/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=vivendi-sells-a-7-1-stake-of-umg-to-pershing-square-for-2-8-billion



The logo of Vivendi is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris, France, April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Files

August 10, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – Vivendi said on Tuesday it had sold a 7.1% stake of Universal Music Group (UMG) to Pershing Square Holdings, managed by William Ackman, adding it could sell it a further 2.9% by Sept. 9, 2021.

The price of the transaction was $2.8 billion, based on an enterprise value of 35 billion euros ($41.01 billion) for 100% of UMG’s share capital, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chris Reese)

