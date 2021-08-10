https://hannity.com/media-room/wanderin-joe-biden-veers-off-course-when-returning-to-the-white-house-from-delaware/

Footage went viral on social media Tuesday seemingly showing President Joe Biden veering off-course when returning to the White House from a trip to Delaware, walking on the grass instead of the paved walkway towards the building.

The video comes days after Ron DeSantis called-out the President for pretending to “forget” the Florida Governor’s name.

“I guess I’m not surprised that Biden doesn’t remember me. I guess the question is: what else has he forgotten?” asked DeSantis.

“Biden’s forgotten about the border. He’s forgotten about inflation. He’s forgotten about the demonstrators fighting for freedom in Cuba. He’s even forgotten about the Constitution itself,” he added.

Gov. Ron DeSantis: “I guess I’m not surprised that Biden doesn’t remember me. I guess the question is: what else has he forgotten?” https://t.co/9LYQ4M6ETH pic.twitter.com/TAaVyHT0pu — The Hill (@thehill) August 6, 2021

One thing he clearly forgot is the number of Americans vaccinated against Coronavirus.

“We have to get more people vaccinated… What’s the number again? 350 million Americans have already been vaccinated. They’re doing fine,” said Biden.

According to the Census Bureau, the population of the USA stands at 328 million. If Biden’s facts are correct, that would be 106% of every person in the country.

Biden says that 350 million people in the U.S. have been vaccinated, which is more than the entire population of our country

pic.twitter.com/XU2oGFWR6A — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 6, 2021

Watch the footage above.

