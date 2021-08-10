https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/10/watch-larry-elder-goes-to-town-on-a-reporter-who-suggested-hes-anti-semitic/

Now that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced his resignation, all eyes are on Gov. Gavin Newsom in California as he faces a recall election on September 14:

This Cuomo news is very bad for Gavin Newsom, who is already facing an enthusiasm gap

I would not bet on Newsom being recalled, but a close call would not be good for his future prospects and would cause major panic leading into midterms — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) August 10, 2021

You’re next, Gavin:

Newsom is next — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 10, 2021

Conservative Larry Elder, one of the top candidates to potentially replace Newsom if he’s recalled, dragged the governor for this staged photo-op picking up trash underneath a Berekely freeway overpass:

How dumb does @GavinNewsom think we are? His policies fueled the surge in homelessness. The polls scare him so he stages photo ops (same for wildfires!).

Pretending to clean up your mess won’t save you, Gavin. The people want a problem solver. https://t.co/mnvU6s5Wid https://t.co/XOK4yVukCY — Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 10, 2021

And check this out. . .

Newsom is fully masked here with nobody around:

Good morning from under a Berkeley freeway underpass, where Gov. ⁦@GavinNewsom⁩ is cleaning up some trash pic.twitter.com/2MuEX98FnI — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) August 9, 2021

. . but then the mask is gone for some reason:

The governor looking tired, sweaty and dirty pic.twitter.com/U2mZQf3OcH — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) August 9, 2021

Elder also went to town on this journo who suggested he was anti-semitic because he criticized Sidney Blumenthal and George Soros in the past:

Here’s the question I asked Larry Elder that he said he was “offended” by. It led one of his supporters to leave a message on my company voicemail calling me a “c***” and telling me to “get f*****” pic.twitter.com/EVUo5hXhhJ — Hannah Holzer (@hannahrholzer) August 9, 2021

Elder, however, is taking some fire from Republicans after he said Joe Biden won the 2020 election “fairly and squarely”:

I can believe that @larryelder said “Biden Won fairly and squarely”. I think he should have used a better choice of words. He just commited political suicide. — Samuel Williams (@votesamuelwill1) August 10, 2021

He has since walked that back:

1) Do I believe there were shenanigans in the 2020 presidential election? Yes. But it’s time to focus on retaking the White House in 2024. 2) When I become Governor there will be no face mask or vaccine mandates—any in place will be immediately revoked. #RecallGavinNewsom pic.twitter.com/k2ILIIg4MR — Larry Elder (@larryelder) August 10, 2021

But another problem for Elder is that he trails in this new poll from SurveyUSA that also found Newsom is in deep trouble:

Majority of likely voters would remove Newsom from governor’s office, poll finds https://t.co/K3KR2NrGMT pic.twitter.com/9LIIj5TIZk — San Diego Union-Tribune (@sdut) August 5, 2021

The current leader if Newsom is recalled is Democrat Kevin Paffrath at 27% with Elder at 23%:

A recent survey show Democrat Kevin Paffrath leading the recall election with 27 percent of the vote, ahead of conservative radio host Larry Elder by four points. Which begs the question: Kevin who? https://t.co/gPDBim6IsH — Los Angeles Magazine (@LAmag) August 9, 2021

Paffrath is now trying to convince Dems who vote to keep Newsom to make sure they also vote for him as a backup plan:

SO STUPID! @latimes today says: “40% of all Democrats surveyed [say] they don’t intend to fill out the second part of the ballot” VERY DUMB! This is like a child saying, ‘if I can’t have candy for lunch, I just won’t eat!’ Giving up the civic right to choose a backup. Really dumb — Meet Kevin Paffrath (@realMeetKevin) August 9, 2021

And this could be a winning strategy for Dems to keep the seat even though Newsom is booted:

For context, in the California Recall, voters answer two questions:

1) Should @GavinNewsom be recalled?

2) If he is, who should replace him? LEAVING #2 BLANK IS GIVING UP! Weak, apathetic decision. Vote Kevin Paffrath for #2. — Meet Kevin Paffrath (@realMeetKevin) August 9, 2021

